C, girone A: il calendario completo

Ecco, nell’immagine, il calendario completo del girone A della serie C.
Il primo derby toscano sarà quello che metterà di fronte Lucchese e Arezzo e sarà in programma già il 19 settembre, nel turno inaugurale.
La Juventus under 23 farà il suo esordio in casa contro l’Alessandria.
INIZIO CAMPIONATO: MERCOLEDI’ 19 SETTEMBRE 2018
SOSTE: DOMENICA 06 GENNAIO 2019, DOMENICA 13 GENNAIO 2019
TURNI INFRASETTIMANALI:
MERCOLEDI’ 26 SETTEMBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 17 OTTOBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 12 DICEMBRE 2018. MERCOLEDI’ 23 GENNAIO 2019, MERCOLEDI’ 13 FEBBRAIO 2019
TURNI FESTIVITA’ NATALIZIE: DOMENICA 23 DICEMBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 26 DICEMBRE 2018, DOMENICA 30 DICEMBRE 2018
TERMINE: DOMENICA 05 MAGGIO 2019
SPORTAL.IT | 12-09-2018 13:25