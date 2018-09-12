SPORT
C, girone A: il calendario completo

Il primo derby toscano sarà quello tra Lucchese e Arezzo.

Ecco, nell’immagine, il calendario completo del girone A della serie C.
Il primo derby toscano sarà quello che metterà di fronte Lucchese e Arezzo e sarà in programma già il 19 settembre, nel turno inaugurale.
La Juventus under 23 farà il suo esordio in casa contro l’Alessandria. 

INIZIO CAMPIONATO: MERCOLEDI’ 19 SETTEMBRE 2018

SOSTE: DOMENICA 06 GENNAIO 2019, DOMENICA 13 GENNAIO 2019

TURNI INFRASETTIMANALI:

MERCOLEDI’ 26 SETTEMBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 17 OTTOBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 12 DICEMBRE 2018. MERCOLEDI’ 23 GENNAIO 2019, MERCOLEDI’ 13 FEBBRAIO 2019

TURNI FESTIVITA’ NATALIZIE: DOMENICA 23 DICEMBRE 2018, MERCOLEDI’ 26 DICEMBRE 2018, DOMENICA 30 DICEMBRE 2018

TERMINE: DOMENICA 05 MAGGIO 2019

SPORTAL.IT | 12-09-2018 13:25

Fonte: Lega Pro

