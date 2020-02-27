Europa League: Gent-Roma, le probabili formazioni

La Roma è in Belgio per difendere contro il Gent l’1-0 ottenuto nella partita d’andata dei sedicesimi di Europa League. Fonseca si affida a Dzeko unica punta, supportato da Perez, Mkhitaryan e Kluivert. A centrocampo Cristante con Veretout, in difesa Mancini e Smalling centrali, sulle fasce Santon e Kolarov.

Probabili formazioni (ore 18.55)

GENT (4-3-1-2): Kaminski; Lustig, Plastun, Ngadeu, Mohammadi; Kums, Owusu, Odjidja-Ofoe; Bezus; David, Depoitre. ALL.: Thorup.

ROMA (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Dzeko. ALL.: Fonseca.

SPORTAL.IT | 27-02-2020 10:51