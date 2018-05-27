Inghilterra, Southgate definisce le riserve

Ultimi dubbi da sciogliere per il commissario tecnico Gareth Southgate, che in vista della trasferta in Russia ha diramato una prima lista dei giocatori. Il ct inglese ha definito i cinque uomini che saranno le riserve della nazionale albionica nel caso di infortuni.

Portieri: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Difensori: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jones, Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Centrocampisti: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Attaccanti: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Riserve: Tom Heaton (Burnley), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

SPORTAL.IT | 27-05-2018 20:30