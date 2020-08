Inter in finale, l'appello di Zhang scatena timori e ironie

View this post on Instagram

STAY SAFE ⚫️🔵 It'll be an important evening for all of us. Let's enjoy the #UELFinal, all the while respecting the rules in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. @stevenzhang91 #Inter #ForzaInter #SivigliaInter #SevillaInter #StevenZhang #UEL #EuropaLeague #Football