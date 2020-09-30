,
,
Virgilio Sport
SPORT
CALCIO
SERIE A
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
EUROPA LEAGUE
COPPA ITALIA
CALCIO ESTERO
SERIE B
SERIE C
CALCIOMERCATO
MOTO
MOTOGP
MOTO 2
MOTO 3
SUPERBIKE
F1
CALENDARIO
CLASSIFICA PILOTI
CLASSIFICA COSTRUTTORI
PILOTI
DIRETTE LIVE
CALENDARI E CLASSIFICHE
BASKET
VOLLEY
TENNIS
CICLISMO
SPORT INVERNALI
ALTRI SPORT
GOSSIP
STORIE
FOTOGALLERY
AMP STORY
FAQ
CONTATTI
UNCATEGORIZED
Condividi:
OMNISPORT | 30-09-2020 20:25
Tags:
Football
Serie A
inter
Filippo Inzaghi
Romelu Lukaku
Antonio Conte
Benevento
Lautaro Martinez
Leggi anche:
Serie A: Benevento-Inter, probabili formazioni
Serie A: si gioca la 1ª giornata, le curiosità in immagini
Ciclone Inter, Benevento schiantato e primo posto
Prossime partite e calendario dell'Inter
Tutte le notizie dell'Inter
UNCATEGORIZED
Le foto di Benevento-Inter 2-5
UNCATEGORIZED
Tragico incidente in Ghana, morti 6 giovani calciatori
UNCATEGORIZED
Arda Turan torna a casa
UNCATEGORIZED
Maarten Stekelenburg torna a casa
UNCATEGORIZED
Dragic non si muove dal Baskonia
UNCATEGORIZED
Tambone da un biancorosso all'altro
SPORT TREND
F1, la Ferrari risponde a Vettel: in arrivo novità importanti
F1, Ferrari: arriva un grande annuncio per Mick Schumacher
Scuffet, il mistero continua
Mercato Inter, il Chelsea pensa a uno scambio per sacrificare Kante
Ciclone Inter, Benevento schiantato e primo posto
Cinico attacco di Briatore all'ex moglie, la Gregoraci si sfoga
Mercato Inter, svolta per il futuro di Radja Nainggolan
Mercato Inter: Conte si impunta, in arrivo due nuovi terzini
La Roma beffa l'Inter: vinto un duello di mercato
Pellegatti sceglie il difensore, tifosi Milan in subbuglio
Virgilio Sport
SPORT
Seguici su
Virgilio è:
NOTIZIE
SPORT
MOTORI
VIDEO
SAPERE
OROSCOPO
IN CITTÀ
IN ITALIA
AZIENDE
EVENTI
Ricerca principale
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
Caricamento contenuti...