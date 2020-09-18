MotoGp, Binder davanti a tutti venerdì pomeriggio

Binder davanti a tutti nel venerdì pomeriggio di Misano delle MotoGp. Petrucci il primo degli italiani, Rossi dodicesimo.
Tutti i tempi
1 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 294.2 1’31.628
2 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 295.0 1’31.630 0.002 / 0.002
3 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 288.7 1’31.644 0.016 / 0.014
4 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 291.1 1’31.669 0.041 / 0.025
5 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 298.3 1’31.699 0.071 / 0.030
6 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team Ducati 295.8 1’31.973 0.345 / 0.274
7 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 295.8 1’32.032 0.404 / 0.059
8 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 294.2 1’32.072 0.444 / 0.040
9 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 291.8 1’32.126 0.498 / 0.054
10 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 297.5 1’32.138 0.510 / 0.012
11 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 289.5 1’32.238 0.610 / 0.100
12 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 288.7 1’32.263 0.635 / 0.025
13 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 297.5 1’32.279 0.651 / 0.016
14 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 288.0 1’32.307 0.679 / 0.028
15 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 291.8 1’32.339 0.711 / 0.032
16 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 296.7 1’32.369 0.741 / 0.030
17 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 293.4 1’32.407 0.779 / 0.038
18 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 295.0 1’32.692 1.064 / 0.285
19 53 Tito RABAT SPA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 293.4 1’32.788 1.160 / 0.096
20 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 292.6 1’32.916 1.288 / 0.128
6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda
OMNISPORT | 18-09-2020 15:12