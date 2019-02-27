Serie B, le date delle gare dalla tredicesima alla quindicesima giornata

La Lega Serie B ha comunicato ufficialmente le date e gli orari relativi agli anticipi ed i posticipi dalla tredicesima alla quindicesima giornata di ritorno della Serie B.
13a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: SALERNITANA)
Venerdì 5 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 BRESCIA – VENEZIA
Sabato 6 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 CARPI – PADOVA
ore 15.00 CITTADELLA – LIVORNO
ore 15.00 FOGGIA – SPEZIA
ore 18.00 PERUGIA – BENEVENTO
Domenica 7 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 ASCOLI – PESCARA
ore 15.00 CREMONESE – LECCE
ore 21.00 COSENZA – CROTONE
Lunedì 8 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 PALERMO – H. VERONA
14a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: HELLAS VERONA)
Venerdì 12 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 PESCARA – PERUGIA
Sabato 13 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 CROTONE – CREMONESE
ore 15.00 LECCE – CARPI
ore 15.00 SALERNITANA – CITTADELLA
ore 18.00 VENEZIA – FOGGIA
Domenica 14 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 PADOVA – COSENZA
ore 15.00 SPEZIA – ASCOLI
ore 21.00 BENEVENTO – PALERMO
Lunedì 15 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 LIVORNO – BRESCIA
15a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: CROTONE)
Lunedì 22 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 H. VERONA – BENEVENTO
ore 18.00 BRESCIA – SALERNITANA
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – VENEZIA
ore 21.00 CARPI – PESCARA
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 COSENZA – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 FOGGIA – LIVORNO
ore 21.00 PALERMO – PADOVA
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – LECCE
SPORTAL.IT | 27-02-2019 17:50