SPORT
REGISTRATI
seguici su
MAIL
COMMUNITY
  1. Home
  2. CALCIO
  3. SERIE B

Serie B, le date delle gare dalla tredicesima alla quindicesima giornata

La Lega Serie B ha ufficializzato date e orari tramite un comunicato.

La Lega Serie B ha comunicato ufficialmente le date e gli orari relativi agli anticipi ed i posticipi dalla tredicesima alla quindicesima giornata di ritorno della Serie B.

13a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: SALERNITANA) 
Venerdì 5 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 BRESCIA – VENEZIA 
Sabato 6 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 CARPI – PADOVA 
ore 15.00 CITTADELLA – LIVORNO 
ore 15.00 FOGGIA – SPEZIA 
ore 18.00 PERUGIA – BENEVENTO 
Domenica 7 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 ASCOLI – PESCARA 
ore 15.00 CREMONESE – LECCE 
ore 21.00 COSENZA – CROTONE 
Lunedì 8 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 PALERMO – H. VERONA 

14a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: HELLAS VERONA) 
Venerdì 12 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 PESCARA – PERUGIA 
Sabato 13 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 CROTONE – CREMONESE 
ore 15.00 LECCE – CARPI 
ore 15.00 SALERNITANA – CITTADELLA 
ore 18.00 VENEZIA – FOGGIA 
119/302 
Domenica 14 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 PADOVA – COSENZA 
ore 15.00 SPEZIA – ASCOLI 
ore 21.00 BENEVENTO – PALERMO 
Lunedì 15 aprile 2019 ore 21.00 LIVORNO – BRESCIA 

15a GIORNATA DI RITORNO (riposa: CROTONE) 
Lunedì 22 aprile 2019 ore 15.00 H. VERONA – BENEVENTO 
ore 18.00 BRESCIA – SALERNITANA 
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – VENEZIA 
ore 21.00 CARPI – PESCARA 
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – CREMONESE 
ore 21.00 COSENZA – SPEZIA 
ore 21.00 FOGGIA – LIVORNO 
ore 21.00 PALERMO – PADOVA 
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – LECCE 

SPORTAL.IT | 27-02-2019 17:50

Serie B, le date delle gare dalla tredicesima alla quindicesima giornata Fonte: Alessandro Vigano'

TAG:

Leggi anche

SPORT TREND

seguici su