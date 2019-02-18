WWE Elimination Chamber, tutti i risultati

Spettacolo al Toyota Center di Houston dove è andato in scena l'atteso PPV WWE Elimination Chamber. Questi i risultati di tutti i match in programma:

Cruiserweight Match for the Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy batte Akira Tozawa

Elimination Chamber Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley battono Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Nia Jax & Tamina, The IIconics, Riott Squad (Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan) and Carmella & Naomi (Sasha & Bayley sono campionesse di coppia)

Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:

The Uso's battono The Miz e Shane McMahon (Uso's nuovi campioni)

Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship:

Finn Balor batte Lio Rush & Bobby Lashley (Balor nuovo campione)

Women's Match for the Raw Women's Championship:

Ronda Rousey batte Ruby Riott

No DQ Match:

Baron Corbin batte Braun Strowman

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship:

Daniel Bryan batte Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy e Samoa Joe (Bryan mantiene la cintura).

SPORTAL.IT | 18-02-2019 08:45