WWE, i risultati del PPV Fastlane

Questi tutti i risultati del PPV WWE Fastlane disputato a Cleveland:
Tag Team Match:
The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) battono Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Lana)
Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:
The Uso's battono Shane McMahon & The Miz
Women's Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship:
Asuka batte Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)
2 on 1 Handicap Match:
The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) battono Kofi Kingston
Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the Raw Tag Team Championships:
The Revival battono Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Aleister Black & Ricochet
Fatal 4 Way Match for the US Championship:
Samoa Joe batte Andrade, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio
Women's Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships:
Sasha Banks & Bayley battono Nia Jax & Tamina
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship:
Daniel Bryan batte Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens
Women's Match:
Becky Lynch batte Charlotte (via DQ)
Six Men Tag Team Match:
The Shield batte Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley e Drew McIntyre
SPORTAL.IT | 11-03-2019 10:10