WWE, i risultati del PPV Fastlane

Questi tutti i risultati del PPV WWE Fastlane disputato a Cleveland:

Tag Team Match:

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) battono Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Lana)

Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:

The Uso's battono Shane McMahon & The Miz

Women's Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship:

Asuka batte Mandy Rose (w/Sonya Deville)

2 on 1 Handicap Match:

The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) battono Kofi Kingston

Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the Raw Tag Team Championships:

The Revival battono Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Aleister Black & Ricochet

Fatal 4 Way Match for the US Championship:

Samoa Joe batte Andrade, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio

Women's Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships:

Sasha Banks & Bayley battono Nia Jax & Tamina

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship:

Daniel Bryan batte Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens

Women's Match:

Becky Lynch batte Charlotte (via DQ)

Six Men Tag Team Match:

The Shield batte Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley e Drew McIntyre

SPORTAL.IT | 11-03-2019 10:10