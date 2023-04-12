Virgilio Sport
Tennis, Torneo di Montecarlo. Partite di oggi in diretta live. Sinner, Musetti, Sonego e Nardi in campo

La cronaca delle partite in programma oggi 12 aprile 2023 al torneo ATP 1000 di Montecarlo. Il debutto di Jannik Sinner

Ultimo aggiornamento 12-04-2023 11:38

Riassunto dell'evento

Secondo turno del torneo di Montecarlo

Queste le partite in programma oggi

  • Jarry (CIL)-Popyrin (AUS)
  • [4] Ruud (NOR)-van de Zandschulp (OLA)
  • [14] De Minaur (AUS)-Struff (GER)
  • [13] Zverev (GER)-Bautista Agut (SPA)
  • [7] SINNER (ITA)-Schwartzman (ARG)
  • [9] Khachanov (RUS)-Ivashka (BLR)
  • [16] MUSETTI-NARDI (ITA)
  • Lehecka (CEC)-Dimitrov (BUL)
  • [3] Medvedev (RUS)-SONEGO (ITA)
  • [8] Fritz (USA)-Wawrinka (SVI)
  • BERRETTINI (ITA)-Cerundolo (ARG)
  • [6] Rune (DAN)-Thiem (AUT)

Le partite del torneo di Montecarlo si possono vedere in diretta streaming su Now-tv

Cronaca in diretta

  1. Per adesso primi set in corso senza particolari sussulti. Zverev, Popyrin e Struff hanno un break di vantaggio, Ruud per adesso è ben ostacolato dall’olandese van de Zandschulp

    11:38

    Quindi particolare attenzione al debutto nel torneo per il norvegese Ruud, che è testa di serie numero 4 ed è tra i grandi favoriti per la vittoria finale

    10:42

  4. Oggi a Montecarlo si giocano le partite dei sedicesimi di finale. Al secondo turno tanti italiani in campo. Ma nessuno di loro apre la giornata. I primi a scendere in campo Sinner e il derby Musetti-Nardi previsti verso le 12.30

    10:42

  5. Si annuncia una giornata piena di azzurro al torneo di Montecarlo. Tutti i migliori tennisti di casa nostra sono impegnati per le partite dei sedicesimi di finale. Innanzi tutto c’è l’atteso debutto di Jannik Sinner che verso le 12.30 se la vedrà con un avversario molto temibile come l’argentino Schwartzman. In contemporanea si gioca un curioso derby tutto italico tra Musetti, che ieri ha molto bene impressionato nel primo turno e il giovanissimo Nardi, che proprio ieri ha colto la sua prima vittoria in un masters 1000. Chi vincerà andrà addirittura a sfidare Djokovic, che ha esordito nel torneo senza particolari problemi.

    Più in là nel pomeriggio scende in campo anche Lorenzo Sonego contro uno dei tennisti più in forma del momento, oltre che legittimo favorito per la vittoria finale, il russo Daniil Medvedev. Sonego ieri ha compiuto una bella impresa per superare il mancino francese Humbert, che si è rivelato avversario ostico. La giornata si chiuderà con l’ultimo azzurro in gara, ossia Berrettini che dopo aver vinto in scioltezza al primo turno, avrà un avversario molto scorbutico come l’argentino Cerundolo. Ma oggi scendono in campo altre teste di serie molto attese: Ruud, Rune, Fritz e Zverev su tutti.

Tennis, Torneo di Montecarlo. Partite di oggi in diretta live. Sinner, Musetti, Sonego e Nardi in campo Fonte: Gettyimages

