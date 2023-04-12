Tennis, Torneo di Montecarlo. Partite di oggi in diretta live. Sinner, Musetti, Sonego e Nardi in campo

Secondo turno del torneo di Montecarlo
Queste le partite in programma oggi
- Jarry (CIL)-Popyrin (AUS)
- [4] Ruud (NOR)-van de Zandschulp (OLA)
- [14] De Minaur (AUS)-Struff (GER)
- [13] Zverev (GER)-Bautista Agut (SPA)
- [7] SINNER (ITA)-Schwartzman (ARG)
- [9] Khachanov (RUS)-Ivashka (BLR)
- [16] MUSETTI-NARDI (ITA)
- Lehecka (CEC)-Dimitrov (BUL)
- [3] Medvedev (RUS)-SONEGO (ITA)
- [8] Fritz (USA)-Wawrinka (SVI)
- BERRETTINI (ITA)-Cerundolo (ARG)
- [6] Rune (DAN)-Thiem (AUT)
Le partite del torneo di Montecarlo si possono vedere in diretta streaming su Now-tv