Giro d'Italia 2022, le classifiche finali

Di seguito la top 10 di tutte le classifiche del Giro d’Italia
Classifica finale
1 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 86:31:14
2 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 1:18
3 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 575 240 3:24
4 NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 460 220 9:02
5 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 380 200 9:14
6 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 320 190 9:28
7 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 260 180 13:19
8 POZZOVIVO Domenico Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 220 170 17:29
9 CARTHY Hugh EF Education-EasyPost 180 160 17:54
10 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek – Segafredo 140 150 18:40
Classifica a punti finale
1 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama – FDJ 254
2 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE Team Emirates 136
3 CAVENDISH Mark Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 132
4 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Fenix 96
5 DAINESE Alberto Team DSM 95
6 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 83
7 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis 73
8 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 72
9 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 71
10 TAGLIANI Filippo Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli 70
Classifica Gpm
1 BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 294
2 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 163
3 COVI Alessandro UAE Team Emirates 102
4 ROSA Diego EOLO-Kometa 94
5 FORMOLO Davide UAE Team Emirates 87
6 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 78
7 KÄMNA Lennard BORA – hansgrohe 78
8 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 71
9 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 65
10 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 57
Classifica giovani
1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek – Segafredo
2 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 5:56
3 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 23:06
4 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM 26:10
5 COVILI Luca Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 1:11:10
6 LEEMREIZE Gijs Jumbo-Visma 1:41:54
7 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:44:30
8 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 1:45:04
9 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 1:57:50
10 TULETT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 2:10:16