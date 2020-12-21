Tennis, i vincitori degli ATP Awards 2020

Sono stati diffusi sul sito ATP i nomi dei vincitori degli ATP Awards dell’anno 2020. Ci sono i Djokovic, Nadal e Federer. Nessun premio per gli italiani, in lizza c’erano Musetti, Sinner e il suo cocah Riccaedo Piatto

2020 ATP Awards

ATP No. 1:Novak Djokovic.

Comeback Player of the Year: Vasek Pospisil.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Andrey Rublev.

Newcomer of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz.

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: Rafael Nadal (sarebbe il premio fair play)

Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award: Frances Tiafoe.

Fans’ Favourite Award: Roger Federer (per il 18esimo anno consecutivo)

Coach of the Year: Fernando Vicente: (allenatore di Andrey Rublev)

OMNISPORT | 21-12-2020 22:14