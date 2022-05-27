Giro d'Italia 2022, ordine di arrivo della 19° tappa e classifica generale

Ecco l’ordine d’arrivo della 19° tappa del Giro d’Italia, da Marano Lagunare a Santuario di Castelmonte di 177 Km, vinta da Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma). Di seguito poi la classifica generale, con l’ecuadoriano Richard Carapaz sempre maglia rosa.
Ordine di arrivo della 19° tappa del Giro d’Italia
1. Koen Bouwman 4h32’55”
2. Mauro Schmid st
3. Alessandro Tonelli +3”
4. Attila Valter +6”
5. Andrea Vendrame +10”
6. Tobias Bayer +2’45”
7. Guillaume Martin +3’49”
8. Richard Carapaz +3’56”
9. Jai Hindley +3’56”
10. Mikel Landa +3’56”
13. Vincenzo Nibali +4’01”
Classifica generale al termine della 19° tappa
1 – CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 20 14″ 81:18:12
2 – HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 21″ 0:03
3 – LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 1:05
4 – NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 5:53
5 – BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 6:22
6 – HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 15″ 7:15
7 – BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 8:21
8 – POZZOVIVO Domenico Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 12:55
9 – LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek – Segafredo 6″ 15:29
10 – CARTHY Hugh EF Education-EasyPost 17:10
Dato che oggi viene assegnata la Maglia Azzurra (con la vittoria proprio di Bouwman) ve la riportiamo di seguito
1 – BOUWMAN Koen Jumbo-Visma 294
2 – CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 103
3 – ROSA Diego EOLO-Kometa 94
4 – HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 74
5 – KÄMNA Lennard BORA – hansgrohe 74
6 – BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 71
7 – CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers 65
8 – HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 57
9 – LEEMREIZE Gijs Jumbo-Visma 47
10 – KELDERMAN Wilco BORA – hansgrohe 42