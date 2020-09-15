 ,,
MotoGp, Viñales si consola al martedì pomeriggio

Lo spagnolo della Yamaha il più veloce nel test di Misano.

Una magra consolazione per Maverick Viñales: martedì pomeriggio, a Misano, il pilota della Yamaha è stato il più veloce. Un test importante per tutti, per preparare al meglio il rush finale di una stagione più incerta che mai per le MotoGp.

Tutti i tempi

1                 VIÑALES, Maverick      Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP  1:31.532                       30 / 45       

2                 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki    LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:31.803     0.271 0.271 29 / 31    

3                 ZARCO, Johann  Esponsorama Racing   1:31.899     0.367 0.096 37 / 39       

4                 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR        1:32.114     0.582 0.215 21 / 33       

5                 MIR, Joan  Team SUZUKI ECSTAR        1:32.162     0.630 0.048 15 / 20       

6                 ESPARGARO, Pol       Red Bull KTM Factory Racing        1:32.255     0.723         0.093 28 / 31       

7                 QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT          1:32.336     0.804 0.081         43 / 56       

8                 BINDER, Brad     Red Bull KTM Factory Racing        1:32.453     0.921 0.117         19 / 42       

9                 MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team    1:32.480     0.948 0.027 24 / 41       

10               MILLER, Jack      Pramac Racing    1:32.510     0.978 0.030 20 / 23       

11               OLIVEIRA, Miguel        Red Bull KTM Tech 3   1:32.565     1.033 0.055 14 / 14    

12               SMITH, Bradley   Aprilia Racing Team Gresini  1:32.590     1.058 0.025 48 / 48    

13               ESPARGARO, Aleix     Aprilia Racing Team Gresini  1:32.650     1.118 0.060         15 / 35       

14               PETRUCCI, Danilo       Ducati Team        1:32.679     1.147 0.029 38 / 44       

15               ROSSI, Valentino         Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP  1:32.946     1.414         0.267 42 / 43       

16               RABAT, Tito        Esponsorama Racing   1:33.306     1.774 0.360 17 / 34       

NC              MORBIDELLI, Franco  Petronas Yamaha SRT                                              

NC              DOVIZIOSO, Andrea    Ducati Team                                             

NC              BRADL, Stefan    Repsol Honda Team                                         

NC              BAGNAIA, Francesco   Pramac Racing   

