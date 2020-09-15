MotoGp, Viñales si consola al martedì pomeriggio

Una magra consolazione per Maverick Viñales: martedì pomeriggio, a Misano, il pilota della Yamaha è stato il più veloce. Un test importante per tutti, per preparare al meglio il rush finale di una stagione più incerta che mai per le MotoGp.

Tutti i tempi

1 VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.532 30 / 45

2 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:31.803 0.271 0.271 29 / 31

3 ZARCO, Johann Esponsorama Racing 1:31.899 0.367 0.096 37 / 39

4 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:32.114 0.582 0.215 21 / 33

5 MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:32.162 0.630 0.048 15 / 20

6 ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:32.255 0.723 0.093 28 / 31

7 QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:32.336 0.804 0.081 43 / 56

8 BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:32.453 0.921 0.117 19 / 42

9 MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team 1:32.480 0.948 0.027 24 / 41

10 MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing 1:32.510 0.978 0.030 20 / 23

11 OLIVEIRA, Miguel Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:32.565 1.033 0.055 14 / 14

12 SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:32.590 1.058 0.025 48 / 48

13 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:32.650 1.118 0.060 15 / 35

14 PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team 1:32.679 1.147 0.029 38 / 44

15 ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:32.946 1.414 0.267 42 / 43

16 RABAT, Tito Esponsorama Racing 1:33.306 1.774 0.360 17 / 34

NC MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT

NC DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team

NC BRADL, Stefan Repsol Honda Team

NC BAGNAIA, Francesco Pramac Racing

OMNISPORT | 15-09-2020 18:18