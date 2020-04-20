 ,,
Virgilio Sport SPORT
CALCIOMERCATO

United, spesa folle per avere Sancho

Potrebbe costare più di Pogba, il Dortmund aspetta l'offerta.

Al termine della stagione in corso, il Manchester United potrebbe rivoluzionare la sua rosa. I Red Devils, secondo il The Sun, vorrebbero strappare alla folta concorrenza il talentuoso Sancho, attaccante classe 2000 in forza al Borussia Dortmund.

Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto ad una spesa folle, superiore a quella investita per Pogba (110 milioni), per riportare l'inglese del Dortmund in Inghilterra (è cresciuto nel Manchester City). Il Dortmund aspetta l'offerta.

SPORTAL.IT | 20-04-2020 07:53

United, spesa folle per avere Sancho Fonte: Getty Images

Tags:

Leggi anche:

SPORT TREND

Virgilio è:

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,