United, spesa folle per avere Sancho

Al termine della stagione in corso, il Manchester United potrebbe rivoluzionare la sua rosa. I Red Devils, secondo il The Sun, vorrebbero strappare alla folta concorrenza il talentuoso Sancho, attaccante classe 2000 in forza al Borussia Dortmund.

Il Manchester United sarebbe pronto ad una spesa folle, superiore a quella investita per Pogba (110 milioni), per riportare l'inglese del Dortmund in Inghilterra (è cresciuto nel Manchester City). Il Dortmund aspetta l'offerta.

SPORTAL.IT | 20-04-2020 07:53