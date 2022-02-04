All Star Game 2022, tutti i nomi: fuori LaMelo Ball, Green dà forfeit per infortunio

04-02-2022 08:44

Prendono forma i rosters dell’ All Star Game 2022 . Una settimana dopo l’annuncio dei quintetti titolari del match in programma alla Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse di Cleveland il prossimo 20 febbraio, sono stati resi noti in diretta tv su TNT, le riserve delle formazioni di Eastern e Western Conferences.

Spiccano i debutti di Darius Garland e di Fred VanVleet , che diventa il quarto giocatore non scelto al Draft ad essere chiamato all’All-Star Game. Fuori a sorpresa LaMelo Ball, terza presenza per Luka Doncic, Draymond Green costretto a rinunciare per infortunio: nei prossimi giorni verrà comunicato il nome del sostituto.

Questi i nomi:

Eastern Conference : Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference : Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors: ha rinunciato per infortunio), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Karl Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

