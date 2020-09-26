Il Manchester United vince al 100'

Riscatto Manchester United. La squdra di Solskjaer apre il terzo turno di Premier League battendo il Brighton in rimonta, grazie all’autorete di Dunk a fine primo tempo e al goal di Rashford nella ripresa, che ha permesso agli ospiti di ribaltare la rete di Maupay nella prima frazione.

Quando tutto sembrava presagire al finale sul 2-1, è cambiato tutto: al minuto 95 il pareggio di March, con il Manchester United riuscito in maniera pazzesca a vincere la gara con un rigore dell’infallibile Bruno Fernandes al 100esimo minuto. Un dato da record.

Primi punti dunque per il Manchester United per la sconfitta dello scorso turno, in attesa di recuperare l’altra sfida. Attesa per il big match tra Liverpool e Arsenal nella serata di lunedì, mentre il Manchester City se la vedrà con il Leicester domenica.

PREMIER LEAGUE, 3ª GIORNATA

BRIGHTON-MANCHESTER UNITED 2-3 [40′ rig. Maupay (B), 43′ aut. Dunk (M), 55′ Rashford (M), 95′ March (B), 100′ Bruno Fernandes (M)]

CRYSTAL PALACE-EVERTON [sabato ore 16]

WBA-CHELSEA [sabato ore 18:30]

BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON [sabato ore 21]

SHEFFIELD-LEEDS [domenica ore 13]

TOTTENHAM-NEWCASTLE [domenica ore 15]

MANCHESTER CITY-LEICESTER [domenica ore 17:30]

WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON [domenica ore 20:30]

FULHAM-ASTON VILLA [lunedì ore 18:45]

LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL [lunedì ore 21]



CLASSIFICA PREMIER LEAGUE

EVERTON 6 punti CRYSTAL PALACE 6 ARSENAL 6 LIVERPOOL 6 LEICESTER 6 CHELSEA 3 NEWCASTLE 3 WOLVERHAMPTON 3 LEEDS 3 TOTTENHAM 3 BRIGHTON 3 ASTON VILLA 3 MANCHESTER CITY 3 MANCHESTER UNITED 3 FULHAM 0 BURNLEY 0 SHEFFIELD UNITED 0 SOUTHAMPTON 0 WEST BROMWICH 0 WEST HAM 0

OMNISPORT | 26-09-2020 16:00