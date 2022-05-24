Nations League, Inghilterra: I convocati di Southgate

Il CT dell’Inghilterra Gareth Southgate ha diramato l’elenco dei 27 giocatori convocati per la prossima Nations League. Tra i giocatori selezionati anche due che militano nella nostra Serie A, ovvero Tomori e Abraham.
Queste le scelte di Southgate:
Portieri: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Difensori: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)
Centrocampisti: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, prestito dal Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Attaccanti: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).