WWE Backlash, Randy Orton batte Edge

Forti emozioni al PPV Backlash, edizione 2020, andato in scena ad Orlando. The Viper ha vinto il Greatest Wrestling Match Ever contro il suo grande amico Edge. Una prova maiuscola per Randy Orton che ha deciso il match con un Punt Kick.

Drew McIntyre è invece rimasto WWE Champion, complice un'interferenza di Lara, moglie del contendente al titolo Bobby Lashley. Braun Strowman ha conservato il titolo di Universal Champion, battendo il duo The Miz/John Morrison.

SPORTAL.IT | 15-06-2020 09:03