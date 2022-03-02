,
,
Virgilio Sport
SPORT
CALCIO
SERIE A
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
EUROPA LEAGUE
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
SERIE B
CALCIO ESTERO
SERIE C
CALCIOMERCATO
MOTO
MOTOGP
MOTO 2
MOTO 3
SUPERBIKE
F1
CALENDARIO
CLASSIFICA PILOTI
CLASSIFICA COSTRUTTORI
PILOTI
DIRETTE LIVE
CALENDARI E CLASSIFICHE
GUIDA TV
ESPORT
BASKET
VOLLEY
TENNIS
CICLISMO
SPORT INVERNALI
ALTRI SPORT
GOSSIP
STORIE
FOTOGALLERY
AMP STORY
FAQ
CONTATTI
Accedi
CALCIO
COPPA ITALIA
Condividi:
OMNISPORT | 02-03-2022 23:32
Tags:
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
Leggi anche:
Coppa Italia: un autogol di Venuti fatale alla Fiorentina, la Juventus prenota la finale
La Juve vince nel finale, Fiorentina beffata. Highlights e pagelle
Coppa Italia 2021/2022, Fiorentina-Juventus: le formazioni ufficiali
Prossime partite e calendario della Juventus
Guarda Juventus - Spezia di Serie A Tim 2021/2022 su DAZN
Fatture in cloud
Regime forfettari
Ecco il piano gratuito
LEGGI
SPORT TREND
Tennis, feroce attacco a Medvedev: “Va cacciato da tutti gli Slam”
Djokovic sempre più isolato, abbandonato da coach Vajda e sponsor
F1, la Gran Bretagna bandisce piloti e team russi: cosa succede ora
Guerra Ucraina: morti i due calciatori ucraini Martynenko e Sapylo
Il cerchio si stringe attorno a Putin: via cintura nera di taekwondo
Guerra Ucraina: lo sport piange Yevgeny Malishev, morto a 20 anni
Mario Balotelli si sfoga: "Ecco il mio più grande errore"
La moviola di Milan-Inter, focus sul rigore negato e giallo a Lautaro
Juventus, all-in su Zaniolo: proposto uno scambio alla Roma
Inter-Milan, il toccante messaggio di Shevchenko: bellissimo San Siro
Virgilio Sport
Cerca in Virgilio Sport...
Contenuti speciali
Contattaci
Feed RSS
Virgilio è:
NOTIZIE
SPORT
MOTORI
VIDEO
SAPERE
OROSCOPO
IN CITTÀ
IN ITALIA
AZIENDE
EVENTI
Ricerca principale
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
Caricamento contenuti...