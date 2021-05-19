Euro 2020: i convocati della Scozia

Il ct della Scozia, Steve Clarke, ha svelato i 26 nomi dei giocatori che parteciperanno a Euro 2020. La nazionale scozzese è stata sorteggiata nel gruppo D insieme a Croazia, Repubblica Ceca e i “cugini” dell’Inghilterra.
Esordio previsto per il 14 Giugno alle ore 15.00 contro la Repubblica Ceca.
PORTIERI: Marshall (Derby), McLaughlin (Rangers), Gordon (Hearts)
DIFENSORI: O’Donnell (Motherwell), Cooper (Leeds), Gallagher (Motherwell), Hanley (Norwich), Hendry (Oostende), McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Patterson (Rangers), Robertson (Liverpool), Taylor (Celtic), Tierney (Arsenal).
CENTROCAMPISTI: McGregor (Celtic), Christie (Celtic), McGinn (Aston Villa), Armstrong (Southampton), Fleck (Sheffield United), Gilmour (Chelsea), McTominay (Manchester United), Turnbull (Celtic).
ATTACCANTI: Nisbet (Hibernian), Fraser (Newcastle), Forrest (Celtic), Dykes (QPR), Adams (Southampton)
