Pro Series 2022, 56 le corse nel calendario 2022

Prende sempre più forma il calendario della stagione su strada 2022. Dopo quello World Tour, l’UCI ha infatti ufficializzato anche quello delle corse Pro Series che l’anno prossimo conterà su ben 56 eventi da gennaio a ottobre.
Fra questi spiccano 9 corse italiane: Trofeo Laigueglia (2 marzo), Milano-Torino (16 marzo), GP Larciano (27 marzo), Tour of the Alps (dal 18 al 22 aprile), Coppa Sabatini (15 settembre), Giro dell’Emilia (1 ottobre), Coppa Bernocchi (3 ottobre), Tre Valli Varesine (4 ottobre) e Gran Piemonte (6 ottobre).
Di seguito il calendario completo.
16-23 Gen Tour de Langkawi MAL
30 Gen-6 Feb Vuelta a San Juan ARG
02-06 Feb Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana ESP
10-13 Feb Tour de la Provence FRA
14 Feb Clasica de Almeria ESP
16-20 Feb Volta ao Algarve POR
16-20 Feb Vuelta Andalucia ESP
26 Feb Faun-Ardèche Classic FRA
27 Feb Royal Bernard Drome Classic FRA
27 Feb Kuurne – Bruxelles – Kuurne BEL
02 Mar Trofeo Laigueglia ITA
16 Mar Danilith Nokere Koerse BEL
16 Mar Milano – Torino ITA
17 Mar GP Denain FRA
18 Mar Bredene Koksijde Classic BEL
20-27 Mar Tour of Hainan CHN
27 Mar GP Industria & Artigianato ITA
02 Apr Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ESP
06 Apr Scheldeprijs BEL
13 Apr De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne BEL
10-17 Apr 56. Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey TUR
18-22 Apr Tour of the Alps ITA
03-08 Mag 4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France FRA
14 Mag Grand Prix du Morbihan FRA
15 Mag Tro-Bro Léon FRA
24-29 Mag Tour of Norway NOR
26-29 Mag Boucles de la Mayenne FRA
05 Giu Brussels Cycling Classic BEL
11 Giu Dwars door het Hageland BEL
08-12 Giu ZLM Tour NED
15-19 Giu Baloise Belgium Tour BEL
15-19 Giu Tour of Slovenia SLO
10-17 Lug Tour of Qinghai Lake CHN
25-31 Lug Tour of Utah USA
02-06 Ago Vuelta a Burgos ESP
04-07 Ago Arctic Race of Norway NOR
16-20 Ago PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of Denmark DEN
24-28 Ago Deutschland Tour GER
03 Set Eurométropole Tour BEL
04 Set Maryland Cycling Classic, presented by UnitedHealthcare USA
04-11 Set Tour of Britain GBR
11 Set GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord FRA
14 Set Grand Prix de Wallonie BEL
15 Set Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli ITA
13-17 Set Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg LUX
17 Set Primus Classic BEL
21 Set Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut FRA
01 Ott Giro dell’Emilia ITA
03 Ott Sparkassen Münsterland Giro GER
03 Ott Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPM ITA
04 Ott 100^ Tre Valli Varesine ITA
06 Ott Gran Piemonte ITA
9 Ott Paris – Tours Elite FRA
09-12 Ott Tour of Taihu Lake CHN
16 Ott Japan Cup Cycle Road Race JPN
