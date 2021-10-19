Pro Series 2022, 56 le corse nel calendario 2022

19-10-2021 13:16

Prende sempre più forma il calendario della stagione su strada 2022. Dopo quello World Tour, l’UCI ha infatti ufficializzato anche quello delle corse Pro Series che l’anno prossimo conterà su ben 56 eventi da gennaio a ottobre.

Fra questi spiccano 9 corse italiane: Trofeo Laigueglia (2 marzo), Milano-Torino (16 marzo), GP Larciano (27 marzo), Tour of the Alps (dal 18 al 22 aprile), Coppa Sabatini (15 settembre), Giro dell’Emilia (1 ottobre), Coppa Bernocchi (3 ottobre), Tre Valli Varesine (4 ottobre) e Gran Piemonte (6 ottobre).

Di seguito il calendario completo.

16-23 Gen Tour de Langkawi MAL

30 Gen-6 Feb Vuelta a San Juan ARG

02-06 Feb Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana ESP

10-13 Feb Tour de la Provence FRA

14 Feb Clasica de Almeria ESP

16-20 Feb Volta ao Algarve POR

16-20 Feb Vuelta Andalucia ESP

26 Feb Faun-Ardèche Classic FRA

27 Feb Royal Bernard Drome Classic FRA

27 Feb Kuurne – Bruxelles – Kuurne BEL

02 Mar Trofeo Laigueglia ITA

16 Mar Danilith Nokere Koerse BEL

16 Mar Milano – Torino ITA

17 Mar GP Denain FRA

18 Mar Bredene Koksijde Classic BEL

20-27 Mar Tour of Hainan CHN

27 Mar GP Industria & Artigianato ITA

02 Apr Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ESP

06 Apr Scheldeprijs BEL

13 Apr De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne BEL

10-17 Apr 56. Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey TUR

18-22 Apr Tour of the Alps ITA

03-08 Mag 4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France FRA

14 Mag Grand Prix du Morbihan FRA

15 Mag Tro-Bro Léon FRA

24-29 Mag Tour of Norway NOR

26-29 Mag Boucles de la Mayenne FRA

05 Giu Brussels Cycling Classic BEL

11 Giu Dwars door het Hageland BEL

08-12 Giu ZLM Tour NED

15-19 Giu Baloise Belgium Tour BEL

15-19 Giu Tour of Slovenia SLO

10-17 Lug Tour of Qinghai Lake CHN

25-31 Lug Tour of Utah USA

02-06 Ago Vuelta a Burgos ESP

04-07 Ago Arctic Race of Norway NOR

16-20 Ago PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of Denmark DEN

24-28 Ago Deutschland Tour GER

03 Set Eurométropole Tour BEL

04 Set Maryland Cycling Classic, presented by UnitedHealthcare USA

04-11 Set Tour of Britain GBR

11 Set GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord FRA

14 Set Grand Prix de Wallonie BEL

15 Set Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli ITA

13-17 Set Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg LUX

17 Set Primus Classic BEL

21 Set Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut FRA

01 Ott Giro dell’Emilia ITA

03 Ott Sparkassen Münsterland Giro GER

03 Ott Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPM ITA

04 Ott 100^ Tre Valli Varesine ITA

06 Ott Gran Piemonte ITA

9 Ott Paris – Tours Elite FRA

09-12 Ott Tour of Taihu Lake CHN

16 Ott Japan Cup Cycle Road Race JPN

