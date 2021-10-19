 ,,
Pro Series 2022, 56 le corse nel calendario 2022

Nel secondo calendario per importanza del ciclismo su strada saranno nove gli eventi che si disputeranno in Italia.

19-10-2021 13:16

Prende sempre più forma il calendario della stagione su strada 2022. Dopo quello World Tour, l’UCI ha infatti ufficializzato anche quello delle corse Pro Series che l’anno prossimo conterà su ben 56 eventi da gennaio a ottobre.

Fra questi spiccano 9 corse italiane: Trofeo Laigueglia (2 marzo), Milano-Torino (16 marzo), GP Larciano (27 marzo), Tour of the Alps (dal 18 al 22 aprile), Coppa Sabatini (15 settembre), Giro dell’Emilia (1 ottobre), Coppa Bernocchi (3 ottobre), Tre Valli Varesine (4 ottobre) e Gran Piemonte (6 ottobre).

Di seguito il calendario completo.

16-23 Gen    Tour de Langkawi    MAL
30 Gen-6 Feb    Vuelta a San Juan    ARG
02-06 Feb    Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana    ESP
10-13 Feb    Tour de la Provence    FRA
14 Feb        Clasica de Almeria    ESP
16-20 Feb    Volta ao Algarve    POR
16-20 Feb    Vuelta Andalucia    ESP
26 Feb        Faun-Ardèche Classic    FRA
27 Feb        Royal Bernard Drome Classic    FRA
27 Feb        Kuurne – Bruxelles – Kuurne    BEL
02 Mar        Trofeo Laigueglia    ITA
16 Mar        Danilith Nokere Koerse    BEL
16 Mar        Milano – Torino    ITA
17 Mar        GP Denain    FRA
18 Mar        Bredene Koksijde Classic    BEL
20-27 Mar    Tour of Hainan    CHN
27 Mar        GP Industria & Artigianato    ITA
02 Apr        Gran Premio Miguel Indurain    ESP
06 Apr        Scheldeprijs    BEL
13 Apr        De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne    BEL
10-17 Apr    56. Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey    TUR
18-22 Apr    Tour of the Alps    ITA
03-08 Mag    4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France    FRA
14 Mag        Grand Prix du Morbihan    FRA
15 Mag        Tro-Bro Léon    FRA
24-29 Mag    Tour of Norway    NOR
26-29 Mag    Boucles de la Mayenne    FRA
05 Giu        Brussels Cycling Classic    BEL
11 Giu        Dwars door het Hageland    BEL
08-12 Giu    ZLM Tour    NED
15-19 Giu    Baloise Belgium Tour    BEL
15-19 Giu    Tour of Slovenia    SLO
10-17 Lug    Tour of Qinghai Lake    CHN
25-31 Lug    Tour of Utah    USA
02-06 Ago    Vuelta a Burgos    ESP
04-07 Ago    Arctic Race of Norway    NOR
16-20 Ago    PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of Denmark    DEN
24-28 Ago    Deutschland Tour    GER
03 Set        Eurométropole Tour    BEL
04  Set        Maryland Cycling Classic, presented by UnitedHealthcare    USA
04-11 Set    Tour of Britain    GBR
11 Set        GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord    FRA
14 Set        Grand Prix de Wallonie    BEL
15 Set        Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli    ITA
13-17 Set    Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg    LUX
17 Set        Primus Classic    BEL
21 Set        Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut    FRA
01 Ott        Giro dell’Emilia    ITA
03 Ott        Sparkassen Münsterland Giro    GER
03 Ott        Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPM    ITA
04 Ott        100^ Tre Valli Varesine    ITA
06 Ott        Gran Piemonte    ITA
9 Ott        Paris – Tours Elite    FRA
09-12 Ott    Tour of Taihu Lake    CHN
16 Ott        Japan Cup Cycle Road Race    JPN

