 ,,
Virgilio Sport SPORT
DIRETTE LIVE

LIVE BAYER LEVERKUSEN - REAL BETIS EUROPA LEAGUE 2021/2022. DIRETTA LIVE. ORARIO, FORMAZIONI, DOVE VEDERLA

Stadio BayArena di Leverkusen
4 Novembre 2021 ore 21:00
Bayer Leverkusen
0
Real Betis
0
Pre partita
Anthony Taylor
0'
45'
90'
0'
Cronaca
Formazioni
Statistiche
Aggiorna

Cronaca

  1. Dove si gioca la partita:

    Stadio: BayArena
    Città: Leverkusen
    Capienza: 30210 spettatori20:30

  2. Le formazioni sono state annunciate e i giocatori stanno effettuando il riscaldamento20:30

Formazioni Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis

Bayer Leverkusen
Real Betis
TITOLARI BAYER LEVERKUSEN
  • (1) LUKÁS HRÁDECKY (P)
  • (30) JEREMIE FRIMPONG (D)
  • (12) EDMOND TAPSOBA (D)
  • (4) JONATHAN TAH (D)
  • (33) PIERO HINCAPIÉ (D)
  • (19) MOUSSA DIABY (C)
  • (10) KEREM DEMIRBAY (C)
  • (8) ROBERT ANDRICH (C)
  • (7) PAULINHO (C)
  • (27) FLORIAN WIRTZ (A)
  • (31) AMINE ADLI (A)
PANCHINA BAYER LEVERKUSEN
  • (11) NADIEM AMIRI (C)
  • (3) PANAGIOTIS RETSOS (D)
  • (40) ANDREY LUNEV (P)
  • (37) EMREHAN GEDIKLI (A)
  • (25) EXEQUIEL PALACIOS (C)
  • (36) NIKLAS LOMB (P)
  • (13) LUCAS ALARIO (A)
  • (22) DALEY SINKGRAVEN (D)
  • (6) ODILON KOSSOUNOU (D)
ALLENATORE BAYER LEVERKUSEN
  • Gerardo Seoane
TITOLARI REAL BETIS
  • (13) RUI SILVA (P)
  • (5) MARC BARTRA (D)
  • (19) HÉCTOR BELLERÍN (D)
  • (6) VÍCTOR RUIZ (D)
  • (33) JUAN MIRANDA (D)
  • (8) NABIL FEKIR (C)
  • (14) WILLIAM CARVALHO (C)
  • (24) AITOR RUIBAL (C)
  • (21) GUIDO RODRÍGUEZ (C)
  • (17) JOAQUÍN (C)
  • (9) BORJA IGLESIAS (A)
PANCHINA REAL BETIS
  • (27) ROBER (A)
  • (16) GERMÁN PEZZELLA (D)
  • (15) ÁLEX MORENO (D)
  • (2) MARTÍN MONTOYA (D)
  • (20) DIEGO LAINEZ (C)
  • (25) CLAUDIO BRAVO (P)
  • (11) CRISTIAN TELLO (A)
  • (18) ANDRÉS GUARDADO (C)
  • (12) WILLIAN JOSÉ (A)
  • (7) JUANMI (A)
  • (3) EDGAR GONZÁLEZ (D)
  • (10) SERGIO CANALES (C)
ALLENATORE REAL BETIS
  • Manuel Pellegrini
PREPARTITA

Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis è valevole per la Fase a gironi della competizione Europa League 2021/2022.
La partita è in programma il giorno 4 novembre alle ore 21:00 allo stadio BayArena di Leverkusen.
Arbitro di Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis sarà Anthony Taylor coadiuvato da Gary Beswick e Adam Nunn. Al VAR invece ci sarà Stuart Attwell.

Dove vedere Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis di Europa League 2021/2022, in diretta tv e streaming
Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis si può seguire live qui su Virgilio Sport a partire dalle 21:00 (mezz'ora prima) del 4 novembre.
Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis verrà trasmessa da Sky su Sky Sport e Sky Calcio o in streaming da pc, tablet e smartphone con Sky Go.

Il calendario completo di Europa League

SPORT TREND

Virgilio è:

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,