Dove si gioca la partita:
Stadio: BayArena
Città: Leverkusen
Capienza: 30210 spettatori20:30
Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis è valevole per la Fase a gironi della competizione Europa League 2021/2022.
La partita è in programma il giorno 4 novembre alle ore 21:00 allo stadio BayArena di Leverkusen.
Arbitro di Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis sarà Anthony Taylor coadiuvato da Gary Beswick e Adam Nunn. Al VAR invece ci sarà Stuart Attwell.
Dove vedere Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis di Europa League 2021/2022, in diretta tv e streaming
Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis si può seguire live qui su Virgilio Sport a partire dalle 21:00 (mezz'ora prima) del 4 novembre.
Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis verrà trasmessa da Sky su Sky Sport e Sky Calcio o in streaming da pc, tablet e smartphone con Sky Go.
