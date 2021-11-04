(10) SERGIO CANALES (C)

(18) ANDRÉS GUARDADO (C)

(20) DIEGO LAINEZ (C)

(17) JOAQUÍN (C)

(21) GUIDO RODRÍGUEZ (C)

(24) AITOR RUIBAL (C)

(14) WILLIAM CARVALHO (C)

(8) NABIL FEKIR (C)

(25) EXEQUIEL PALACIOS (C)

(11) NADIEM AMIRI (C)

(7) PAULINHO (C)

(8) ROBERT ANDRICH (C)

(10) KEREM DEMIRBAY (C)

(19) MOUSSA DIABY (C)

PREPARTITA

Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis è valevole per la Fase a gironi della competizione Europa League 2021/2022.

La partita è in programma il giorno 4 novembre alle ore 21:00 allo stadio BayArena di Leverkusen.

Arbitro di Bayer Leverkusen - Real Betis sarà Anthony Taylor coadiuvato da Gary Beswick e Adam Nunn. Al VAR invece ci sarà Stuart Attwell.

Dove vedere Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis di Europa League 2021/2022, in diretta tv e streaming

Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis si può seguire live qui su Virgilio Sport a partire dalle 21:00 (mezz'ora prima) del 4 novembre.

Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis verrà trasmessa da Sky su Sky Sport e Sky Calcio o in streaming da pc, tablet e smartphone con Sky Go.

