Europei Under 21, i convocati dell'Inghilterra

Tra gli altri, le stesse Callum Hudson-Odoi e Mason Greenwood.

Il CT dell’Inghilterra Under 21, Aidy Boothroyd, ha finalmente reso nota la lista dei giocatori che prenderanno parte ad Euro 2021 Under 21, torneo che prenderà il via il 24 marzo e finirà il 6 giugno. In vista delle sfide con Croazia, Portogallo e Svizzera, inserite con l’Inghilterra nel gruppo D, sono 22 i giocatori chiamati da Aidy Boothroyd:

Ecco la lista completa;

Portieri: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Difensori: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford).

Centrocampisti: Tom Davies (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City).

Attaccanti: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal).

OMNISPORT | 15-03-2021 16:03

Europei Under 21, i convocati dell'Inghilterra Fonte: Getty Images

