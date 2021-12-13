,
,
Virgilio Sport
SPORT
CALCIO
SERIE A
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
EUROPA LEAGUE
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
SERIE B
CALCIO ESTERO
SERIE C
CALCIOMERCATO
MOTO
MOTOGP
MOTO 2
MOTO 3
SUPERBIKE
F1
CALENDARIO
CLASSIFICA PILOTI
CLASSIFICA COSTRUTTORI
PILOTI
DIRETTE LIVE
CALENDARI E CLASSIFICHE
ESPORT
BASKET
VOLLEY
TENNIS
CICLISMO
SPORT INVERNALI
ALTRI SPORT
GOSSIP
STORIE
FOTOGALLERY
AMP STORY
FAQ
CONTATTI
CALCIO
Condividi:
OMNISPORT | 13-12-2021 13:31
Tags:
Villarreal
Manchester United
Leggi anche:
Sorteggi Ottavi Champions League: beffa Inter che pesca una big, Juventus fortunata
Sorteggio Champions annullato: perché è successo e le palline mancanti
Champions League, ottavi di finale: sorteggio fortunato per Inter e Juventus
SPORT TREND
Sorteggi Ottavi Champions League: beffa Inter che pesca una big, Juventus fortunata
Maurizio Sarri fa arrabbiare tutti, tifosi Juventus e Lazio furiosi
Sorteggi Playoff Europa League, sarà Barcellona-Napoli: Lazio e Atalanta se la giocano
Juve, volano gli stracci: Dybala diventa un caso ed è bufera su Nedved
F1: respinti i reclami ma la Mercedes ricorre in appello
F1, finale surreale: Hamilton abbraccia Verstappen, furia Mercedes
Genoa, Caicedo potrebbe già lasciare: le possibili destinazioni
Champions League, ottavi di finale: sorteggio fortunato per Inter e Juventus
Venezia-Juve, la moviola fa chiarezza su gol Morata e mancato rosso
Sorteggi ottavi di Champions League: i rischi per Juventus e Inter
Virgilio Sport
SPORT
Seguici su
Virgilio è:
NOTIZIE
SPORT
MOTORI
VIDEO
SAPERE
OROSCOPO
IN CITTÀ
IN ITALIA
AZIENDE
EVENTI
Ricerca principale
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
Caricamento contenuti...