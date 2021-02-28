Premier League, Leicester-Arsenal: le formazioni ufficiali

Sono state diramante le formazioni ufficiali di Leicester City-Arsenal, sfida di Premier League che andrà in scena oggi alle 13:00. Queste le scelte dei due allenatori Brendan Rodgers e Mikel Arteta. Nelle Foxes gioca l’ex Atalanta Castagne, toccherà invece a Lacazette (che oggi indosserà la fascia di capitano) guidare l’attacco dei Gunners.
Ecco le scelte dei due allenatori:
LEICESTER (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho. Allenatore: Brendan Rodgers.
ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno; Cédric, David Luiz, Marí, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka; Pépé, Smith Rowe, Willian; Lacazette. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta.
OMNISPORT | 28-02-2021 12:50
Fonte: Getty Images