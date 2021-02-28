 ,,
Virgilio Sport SPORT
CALCIO CALCIO ESTERO

Premier League, Leicester-Arsenal: le formazioni ufficiali

Tra pochi minuti in campo, il Leicester all'assalto del secondo posto in Premier League, l'Arsenal vuole invece cercare di avvicinare quanto più possibile la zona Europa League.

Sono state diramante le formazioni ufficiali di Leicester City-Arsenal, sfida di Premier League che andrà in scena oggi alle 13:00. Queste le scelte dei due allenatori Brendan Rodgers e Mikel Arteta. Nelle Foxes gioca l’ex Atalanta Castagne, toccherà invece a Lacazette (che oggi indosserà la fascia di capitano) guidare l’attacco dei Gunners.

Ecco le scelte dei due allenatori:

LEICESTER (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho. Allenatore: Brendan Rodgers.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno; Cédric, David Luiz, Marí, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka; Pépé, Smith Rowe, Willian; Lacazette. Allenatore: Mikel Arteta.

OMNISPORT | 28-02-2021 12:50

Premier League, Leicester-Arsenal: le formazioni ufficiali Fonte: Getty Images

Tags:

Leggi anche:

SPORT TREND

Virgilio è:

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,