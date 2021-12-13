NBA: Lakers e Nets ringraziano Durant e James

Brillano i campioni nella notte NBA. Grazie ad una tripla doppia di James (30 punti, 11 rimbalzi e 10 assist), i LA Lakers si sbarazzano di Orlando (106-94 il finale).
Sorride anche Brooklyn che si porta a casa la vittoria nella sfida con Detroit (116-104) con un Durant leggendario: 51 punti). Bene anche Milwaukee che si impone su New York 112-97).
I risultati della notte:
SAN ANTONIO SPURS-NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112-97
DETROIT PISTONS-BROOKLYN NETS 104-116
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER-DALLAS MAVERICKS 84-103
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS-MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 111-116
LOS ANGELES LAKERS-ORLANDO MAGIC 106-94
NEW YORK KNICKS-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 97-112
OMNISPORT
Fonte: Getty Images