Euro 2020, i convocati del Galles

Sono 26 i giocatori convocati dal Galles per Euro 2020. Nell’elenco del CT Robert Page spiccano i nomi di Gareth Bale, Daniel James e dello juventino Ramsey, mentre da segnalare come Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers), Rabbi Matondo (Schalke), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City), Josh Sheehan e Tom King (Newport County) non abbiano passato la selezione finale.

Questa la lista completa elaborata dal tecnico gallese:

Portieri: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).

Difensori: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Connor Roberts (Swansea).

Centrocampisti: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Attaccanti: Daniel James (Manchester United), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) Tom Lawrence (Derby County).

OMNISPORT | 01-06-2021 23:53