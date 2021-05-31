Belgio, i 26 diavoli rossi che vogliono vincere Euro 2020

Il Belgio di Martinez è una delle grandissime favorite per la vittoria finale di Euro 2020. Una squadra forte in ogni reparto e con alcuni dei migliori giocatori del panorama europeo, tre nomi su tutti: Lukaku, Hazard, De Bruyne. Ma anche Mertens, Witsel e il portierone Courtois.
Questa la lista dei 26 convocati per Euro 2020.
- Portieri: Mignolet, Courtois, Sels
- Difensori: Alderweireld, Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen, Vertonghen
- Centrocampisti: Carrasco, Castagne, Chadli, T. Hazard, Meunier, De Bruyne, Dendoncker, Praet, Tielemans, Vanaken, Witsel
- Attaccanti: Doku, E. Hazard, Mertens, Trossard, Batshuayi, Benteke, Lukaku
Tra le riserve anche nomi noti come Saelemaekers del Milan e poi Kaminski, Sambi Lokonga, Heynen, Foket, Januzaj, Mechele, J. Lukaku, Vanheusden, Verschaeren & De Ketelaere.
VIRGILIO SPORT | 31-05-2021 14:36
Fonte: Gettyimages