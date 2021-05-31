 ,,
Belgio, i 26 diavoli rossi che vogliono vincere Euro 2020

I giocatori con cui Martinez parte da favorito alla conquista di Euro 2020. Non solo Lukaku e Hazard, il Belgio è fortissimo

Il Belgio di Martinez è una delle grandissime favorite per la vittoria finale di Euro 2020. Una squadra forte in ogni reparto e con alcuni dei migliori giocatori del panorama europeo, tre nomi su tutti: Lukaku, Hazard, De Bruyne. Ma anche Mertens, Witsel e il portierone Courtois.

Questa la lista dei 26 convocati per Euro 2020.

  • Portieri: Mignolet, Courtois, Sels
  • Difensori: Alderweireld, Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen, Vertonghen
  • Centrocampisti: Carrasco, Castagne, Chadli, T. Hazard, Meunier, De Bruyne, Dendoncker, Praet, Tielemans, Vanaken, Witsel
  • Attaccanti: Doku, E. Hazard, Mertens, Trossard, Batshuayi, Benteke, Lukaku

Tra le riserve anche nomi noti come Saelemaekers del Milan e poi Kaminski, Sambi Lokonga, Heynen, Foket, Januzaj, Mechele, J. Lukaku, Vanheusden, Verschaeren & De Ketelaere.

